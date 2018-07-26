Teacher charged in death of student who drowned on trip to Ontario Park

54-year-old teacher Nicholas Mills has been charged in the death of a Toronto student who drowned in Algonquin Park.

An Ontario teacher is facing a criminal charge in the 2017 drowning death of a 15-year-old high school student.

Provincial police spokeswoman Const. Catherine Yarmel says the man was responsible for co-ordinating the canoe trip on which Jeremiah Perry died and taught at the high school the teen attended at the time of his death.

Perry was on a school trip with other students from C.W. Jeffreys Collegiate when he went for an evening swim and disappeared underwater in early July.

The Toronto District School Board said weeks later that Perry was among 15 of 32 students on the trip who had not passed a mandatory swim test and apologized to the teen’s family.

Yarmel says 54-year-old Nicholas Mills of Caledon, Ont. is facing a charge of criminal negligence causing death.

The school board was not immediately offer comment on the charge.

Related: B.C. teacher charged with sexual offences involving two teens

Related: Case of teacher secretly filming teens reaches top court

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard to appear in Toronto court today on sex charges
Next story
Arson wildfire forces entire California town to evacuate

Just Posted

City to apply for federal funding for a stream of potential projects

Investing in Canada funding program deadline quickly approaching

New adult apartment complex on the way for downtown Red Deer

103 Street Developments hosts groundbreaking for Three Robins Active Living Community

Stettler’s Debbie Greiner given keys to Red Deer Hospital Lottery Dream Home

Lottery raises $550,000 for new high-tech patient beds

WATCH: Check out this week’s What’s Up Wednesday

A look into all news Red Deer

Penhold fire crews responded to a recycle truck on fire

Two fire units and nine firefighters responded

Toronto’s Greektown community holds vigil for victims of weekend shooting

Two people were killed and 13 were injured

Proposed Trump-Putin meeting at White House is put off

The White House said last week that Trump had directed Bolton to invite Putin to visit Washington in the fall.

Arson wildfire forces entire California town to evacuate

The so-called Cranston Fire, which erupted Wednesday in the San Jacinto Mountains east of Los Angeles, turned into a wall of flame that torched timber and tinder-dry brush.

Teacher charged in death of student who drowned on trip to Ontario Park

54-year-old teacher Nicholas Mills has been charged in the death of a Toronto student who drowned in Algonquin Park.

Officials suspect algae in deaths of three dogs who played in Canadian river

Officials in New Brunswick are trying to determine what killed three dogs almost immediately after they were playing in the Saint John River.

MMA star Conor McGregor pleads guilty in melee case

McGregor is due in court amid plea negotiations to resolve charges stemming from a backstage melee at a New York City arena.

Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard to appear in Toronto court today on sex charges

Hoggard is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom today to face three sex-related charges.

Razor-toothed and rare mosasaur skeleton displayed in Manitoba

The Canadian Fossil Discovery Centre in Morden unveiled its latest mosasaur skeleton

Feds say fuel emission standards need to become stronger

This comes as the U.S. considers introducing new rules that could ease standards south of the border

Most Read