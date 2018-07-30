Talk Derby To Me on this weekend in Lacombe

Flying Cross Ranch in Lacombe is gearing up for the 5th annual Talk Derby To Me event, a fundraiser for kids who ride horses.

“We have lots of different horse programs here for the kids. There’s a non-profit society here called Riding Through Barriers, so part of the proceeds go to them and they do different things with kids who can’t afford lessons and clinics that we do here,” said Co-Owner of Flying Cross Ranch Roy Sturgeon.

When Flying Cross Ranch first started up, the majority of the barn included low income families, single parents and many people with different learning disabilities, something they still do.

The upcoming event, which takes place Aug. 3rd and 4th, features a live and silent auction both nights, along with races on the track.

“We’ll have five races each night on our track. All the kids that ride are lesson kids in our program and we also will have a prime rib supper every night,” said Sturgeon.

“You can actually buy the racehorses. We auction them off every night and you can actually own a race horse for the night and if he wins then you go down to the winner’s circle and get your picture just like you’re at the races with your horse and jockey,” said Sturgeon.

Happy hour starts at 5 p.m. and races start at 6 p.m. with a dinner and theatre show on too.

ZAP Theatre Company will be putting on a murder mystery throughout the races and supper.

“It’s a Kentucky Derby Theme Party so everybody dresses up in a Derby theme. The murder mystery this year is more of a cowboy thing. They gave us the plot the other day. The saloon keeper is building a race track so that’s the plot of the murder mystery, so it will be based on the late 1800s, early 1900s.”

Tickets are $80 each and a table of eight is $600.

For tickets visit flyingcrossranch.com.