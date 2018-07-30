file photo

Talk Derby To Me on this weekend in Lacombe

Flying Cross Ranch holding event to raise money for kids to ride

Flying Cross Ranch in Lacombe is gearing up for the 5th annual Talk Derby To Me event, a fundraiser for kids who ride horses.

“We have lots of different horse programs here for the kids. There’s a non-profit society here called Riding Through Barriers, so part of the proceeds go to them and they do different things with kids who can’t afford lessons and clinics that we do here,” said Co-Owner of Flying Cross Ranch Roy Sturgeon.

When Flying Cross Ranch first started up, the majority of the barn included low income families, single parents and many people with different learning disabilities, something they still do.

The upcoming event, which takes place Aug. 3rd and 4th, features a live and silent auction both nights, along with races on the track.

“We’ll have five races each night on our track. All the kids that ride are lesson kids in our program and we also will have a prime rib supper every night,” said Sturgeon.

“You can actually buy the racehorses. We auction them off every night and you can actually own a race horse for the night and if he wins then you go down to the winner’s circle and get your picture just like you’re at the races with your horse and jockey,” said Sturgeon.

Happy hour starts at 5 p.m. and races start at 6 p.m. with a dinner and theatre show on too.

ZAP Theatre Company will be putting on a murder mystery throughout the races and supper.

“It’s a Kentucky Derby Theme Party so everybody dresses up in a Derby theme. The murder mystery this year is more of a cowboy thing. They gave us the plot the other day. The saloon keeper is building a race track so that’s the plot of the murder mystery, so it will be based on the late 1800s, early 1900s.”

Tickets are $80 each and a table of eight is $600.

For tickets visit flyingcrossranch.com.

Previous story
Seth Rogen could become voice of Toronto Transit too
Next story
Canada could run out of EpiPens by end of August

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate Crystal Maurice and her children

RCMP wish to verify the well-being of Maurice and her children

Talk Derby To Me on this weekend in Lacombe

Flying Cross Ranch holding event to raise money for kids to ride

Heat warning in place for Central Alberta region

Highs are expected to reach 31C Monday afternoon

Red Deer arm wrestler prepares for biggest fight

Matt Mask heads to Los Angeles for WAL Supermatch Showdown Series

WATCH: Centrefest brings out many entertainers

Red Deerians enjoy a variety of street performance acts

Video: Mourners bid goodbye to the two young victims of Toronto shooting

Justin Trudeau was among dozens of people ranging from students to dignitaries who packed a Toronto funeral home to pay their respects.

A star for Canada, ‘Iggy’ retires after 20 NHL seasons

Jarome Iginla officially retired Monday in Calgary, where he led the Flames to the 2004 Stanley Cup Final

VIDEO: Alex Trebek to likely retire from Jeopardy in 2020

The popular Canadian game show host says he’ll likely call it a career when his contract is up

Canada could run out of EpiPens by end of August

Health Canada is warning that no new EpiPens will be available till fall

Substantial theft investigated near Buck Creek

Breton RCMP looking for help in identifying suspects of break and enter

Seth Rogen could become voice of Toronto Transit too

The beloved Canadian actor has already signed on to replace Morgan Freeman’s voice on Vancouver buses and SkyTrains

B.C. woman’s obituary casts spotlight on medical profession’s ‘fat shaming’

Ellen Maud Bennett, of Victoria, died on May 11 after being diagnosed with inoperable cancer

Three dead after small plane bound for P.E.I. crashed in Maine

The small plane departed from Pembroke, Ontario

Higher interest rates to hit younger, middle-income households

The Bank of Canada recently raised its trend-setting interest rate for the fourth time in a year

Most Read