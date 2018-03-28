Sylvan Lake to host international hockey game

The NexSource Centre will host the USA vs Slovakia game of the Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Mayor Sean McIntyre, along with Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer and Penhold Mayor Michael Yargeau proudly show off the jersey with their hometown name printed on the back during the Hlinka Gretzky Cup announcement March 27. Photo from Mayor MacIntyre’s Twitter

It was announced at last night’s Red Deer Rebels game that Sylvan Lake would be one of the Central Alberta coomunities to host the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

Along with Sylvan Lake, Penhold, Red Deer and Edmonton will also be hosting games.

Sylvan Lake will host the Team USA versus Slovakia pre-exhibition game at the NexSource Centre on Aug. 4, 2018 with the puck dropping at 3 p.m..

“Hockey is in our blood in Sylvan Lake,” Mayor Sean McIntyre said on Twitter. “We’re ready to welcome the international players, fans, coaches and scouts to our community.”

The Hlinka Gretzky Cup is said to be one of the best-on-best international hockey tournaments in the world. It features the “premiere under-18 players” from some of the world’s greatest hockey nations: Canada, Czech Republic, Finland, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States.

Sylvan Lake is one of four Central Alberta locations to host pre-tournament exhibition games.

The tournament is traditionally held in the Czech Republic every summer, but has expanded to be hosted in Canada every other year.

More information to come.