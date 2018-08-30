Swimming opportunities during scheduled annual maintenance

For more on pool schedules and closures, visit reddeer.ca/recreation

The Michener Aquatic Centre will remain closed next week due to necessary repairs being made by the Alberta government. As a result the Recreation Centre Outdoor Pool will remain open to provide continued public access to lane swim opportunities as well as scheduled rentals from community aquatic groups.

Typically, the Recreation Centre Outdoor Pool closes after the Labour Day long weekend each year.

However, the extended closure of the Michener Aquatic Centre, means it will remain open to meet community needs. The Blue Grass Sod Farm Central Spray and Play will close for the season as of Tuesday, Sept. 4th as scheduled.

The Collicutt Centre will also undergo an annual maintenance closure beginning Tuesday, Sept. 4th re-opening on Saturday, Sept. 22nd.

While these closures are in place, we invite you to visit the G.H. Dawe Community Centre or the Recreation Centre for your swimming experiences.

Swimmers with a Recreation Value Pass are reminded that their card also allows them access at the Recreation Centre.

Swimmers with a Recreation All Access Pass are reminded that their card also allows them access at the Recreation Centre and the G.H. Dawe Community Centre, both of which will be open during these maintenance closures.

For more information on the pool schedules and closures, visit reddeer.ca/recreation or call 403-309-8411.

