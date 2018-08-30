Swimming opportunities during scheduled annual maintenance

For more on pool schedules and closures, visit reddeer.ca/recreation

The Michener Aquatic Centre will remain closed next week due to necessary repairs being made by the Alberta government. As a result the Recreation Centre Outdoor Pool will remain open to provide continued public access to lane swim opportunities as well as scheduled rentals from community aquatic groups.

Typically, the Recreation Centre Outdoor Pool closes after the Labour Day long weekend each year.

However, the extended closure of the Michener Aquatic Centre, means it will remain open to meet community needs. The Blue Grass Sod Farm Central Spray and Play will close for the season as of Tuesday, Sept. 4th as scheduled.

The Collicutt Centre will also undergo an annual maintenance closure beginning Tuesday, Sept. 4th re-opening on Saturday, Sept. 22nd.

While these closures are in place, we invite you to visit the G.H. Dawe Community Centre or the Recreation Centre for your swimming experiences.

Swimmers with a Recreation Value Pass are reminded that their card also allows them access at the Recreation Centre.

Swimmers with a Recreation All Access Pass are reminded that their card also allows them access at the Recreation Centre and the G.H. Dawe Community Centre, both of which will be open during these maintenance closures.

For more information on the pool schedules and closures, visit reddeer.ca/recreation or call 403-309-8411.

-Submitted by the City of Red Deer

Previous story
Federal court quashes approval of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion
Next story
‘Awareness Musicale’ supports prostate cancer research and awareness

Just Posted

ATB Chief Economist speaks to Central Alberta Chambers

Todd Hirsch presents 2.6% growth forecast for Alberta in 2018

Alberta RCMP shares back-to-school #TrafficSafety tips ahead of Labour Day weekend

#TrafficSafety is a shared responsibility between all road users

Barbecue marks accomplishments of the High Risk Youth Coalition

Coalition’s stakeholders craft community-wide initiatives for at-risk youth and young adults

Joe Hittel received a new bicycle for his outstanding fundraising efforts

‘Rope for Hope’ events are held nation-wide

Federal court quashes approval of Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Court said federal government failed o engage in meaningful consultations with First Nations

Air Canada app breach may affect up to 20,000 customers

Aeroplan numbers, passport numbers, birth dates, and countries of residence could have been accessed

Police investigate gunshots at Toronto mall

Officers are looking for multiple suspects, including two men in their 20s

4th person arrested in shooting of Manitoba Mountie

The 42-year-old injured corporal is in stable but serious condition in hospital

NAFTA’s sticking points: Key hurdles to clear for a deal

There are six major hurdles that Canada and the USA must agree on to make this work

Cocaine network linked to the Hells Angels dismantled by Alberta investigators

Project Entry takes down outlaw motorcycle cocaine supply system, 10 people charged

Alert citizen helps save five from fire

Passerby calls in early morning blaze in Penhold, then gets people out of the home

20 years later: Diamonds, jewels, a Picasso and cash still missing after plane crash

The enduring mystery of the lost diamonds from the crash of Swissair Flight 111. More than five kilograms of diamonds and jewels. A Picasso worth millions. Nearly 50 kilograms in cash.

Manitoba RCMP officer in serious condition after being shot

Manitoba RCMP say an officer is in serious condition in hospital after being shot late Wednesday in what they call a “serious incident” near the town of Onanole.

Canadian curlers Jennifer Jones, Brent Laing win mixed doubles event

Canadian curlers Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing are off to a winning start to the season.

Most Read