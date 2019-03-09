Suspects break into Winfield bank with picker truck and steal safe

Two men used the stolen picker truck to make off with the safe

Two men broke into a Winfield bank using a stolen picker truck and stole the bank’s safe.

RCMP say the Alberta Treasury Branch was broken into on March 8 at about 3:30 a.m.

“The suspects gained access to the bank using a stolen picker truck to break through the front wall.”

The two men then used the picker truck to pull the safe out of the wall, which caused extensive damage to the bank.

“The suspects made off with the safe and it’s contents which included Canadian Currency.”

Police are looking for a dark coloured GMC pick up as a getaway vehicle.

This matter is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

If you have information about the incident call your local Police Detachment. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS.

 

Previous story
R. Kelly: ‘We’re going to straighten all this stuff out’

Just Posted

More than 100 come out to Red Deer’s first Women’s March

Theme of inaugural March is women healing communities

Rebels win a big one in stunning comeback victory Friday

Red Deer takes the final playoff spot from Brandon for Eastern Conference

UPDATE: Child Porn charges laid after ICE receives tip from Australia

Lots of charges relating to child sexual exploitation have now been laid against Christopher Juneau

Red Deer RCMP asking for public assistance after armed robbery

The suspects stole a truck and a 68-year-old male was injured in the course of the robbery

Lacombe Ram boys fall in two games to Raiders; Raider Girls overcome Lightning

Lacombe Rams season ended after being down two starters in Game 2

SNC-Lavalin’s court loss shifts spotlight to Trudeau’s new attorney general

‘I do regret it happened, clearly, and I have made a commitment to learn from it,’ Trudeau said

Suspects break into Winfield bank with picker truck and steal safe

Two men used the stolen picker truck to make off with the safe

Notley, Kenney square off on best way to bring more women into politics

Both parties have worked to attract more women as nominees for the upcoming election.

‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett indicted on felony charges

Smollett has been indicted on 16 felony charges

Ponoka RCMP busy with rural property crime

Last week was a busy one for Ponoka RCMP with several break and enter and theft files

Blackfalds RCMP advising of hazardous driving conditions at QEII Gasoline Alley

Major delays are expected

RCMP/Sheriffs find owner of teddy bear

Officers in Athabasca were able to find the owner thanks to a viral Facebook post

Wetaskiwin woman sought by police for multiple charges

Wetaskiwin RCMP are looking for wanted female

UPDATE: Tow restriction in Leduc County, QEII

Motorists advised to avoid driving on the QE2 in central Alberta, Leduc

Most Read