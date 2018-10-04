Students learn the dangers of driving impaired

Students at St. Patrick’s Community School watched MADD Canada’s new video on Thursday afternoon. It’s a part of a campaign that educates youth of the dangers of driving impaired. Robin Grant/Red Deer Express

School kids in Red Deer learned the consequences of mixing alcohol and drugs with driving in MADD Canada’s new campaign called No Tomorrow.

The 45-minute program, which took place at Ecole La Prairie on Monday and St. Patrick’s Community School on Thursday, looked at how impaired driving can have devastating and permanent consequences.

“We have a lot of students that are going into their final year of high school and they are going to be in a certain age group where there is going to be alcohol and there are going to be substances around them,” said Brandon Radhay, a MADD school outreach program co-ordinator, who gave the presentation at St. Patrick’s Community School.

The video, No Tomorrow, tells the story of band mates Marcus, Corey, Trevor and Lee and the devastating consequences for all involved when they get in a car with someone who is driving impaired.

The video also featured testimonials from real-life victims who share their stories of losing loved ones who were killed or seriously or permanently injured in impaired driving accidents.

Shauna Koopmans, literacy teacher and school councillor at St. Patrick’s, organized the event at the school.

“I think it’s targeting a good age group when kids are just starting to drive,” she said.

“The message is a really good one that not only is it the driver but we have to cognizant as passengers not to get into a vehicle.”

Grade 9 student Dallas Sharpe said he thought the presentation was compelling.

“It makes me very aware about our surroundings and why people do this,” he said. “I learned that you shouldn’t drive impaired.”

Grade 9 student Kenia Romero said she found the presentation and video educational as well.

“It taught us about what to do when we know when someone is impaired in that kind of situation, and I think the presentation is a really good idea.”