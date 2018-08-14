Skye Sweeting (Social media photo)

Stettler woman facing 67 fraud-related charges appears with co-accused

Crown likely proceeding with more serious charge of indictable offence

When Judge W. A. Skinner pushed Crown prosecutor Blair Brandon whether he was proceeding by way of indictable offence or summary conviction against a Stettler woman facing 67 fraud-related charges, he said indictable.

Skye Desiree Sweeting appeared in Stettler provincial court Aug. 9 charged with everything from fraudulently personate another person to gain advantage for self (23 charges) and possession of ID (18 charges) to possession of stolen property (12 charges) and possession of forged documents.

“This information has over 70 charges,” said Crown prosecutor Blair Brandon. “I would like to organize all of the charges and only proceed on what we have but if the court requires election today, crown proceeds by indictment.”

Sweeting’s two co-accused, Skyler James Page and Danielle L. Annable, also appeared in court Aug. 9. Another co-accused is a youth. The name of the youth can’t be released in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Skyler Page is charged with 20 counts of obtain/possess ID, 12 counts of possession of stolen property, one count of forgery, 20 counts of intent to fraudulently impersonate someone to gain an advantage, nine counts of fraud under $5,000 and one count of fraud over $5,000.

Danielle L. Annable is charged with four counts of impersonate someone to gain an advantage, two counts of fraud under $5,000 and obtain/possess ID.

Skyler Page didn’t attend court Aug. 9 when required to appear. The judge ordered a warrant to hold for Page until Aug. 23.

The judge told the Crown he could let the court know on Aug. 23 whether he is proceeding by indictable offence or summary conviction against the defendants.

They are set to reappear in Stettler provincial court Aug. 23.

 

Three co-accused, Skye Sweeting, Skyler Page and Danielle Annable.

Skyler Page (Social media photo)

