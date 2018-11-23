Stettler RCMP warning residents about scam

Gift Cloud pyramid scheme

Stettler RCMP are warning residents about a Gift Cloud (Pyramid) Scheme.

According to Stettler RCMP Sgt. Phil Penny, people are invited to participate in a gift sharing group where each participant provides an amount of money they put in a ‘pot,’ which will be given to the person at the ‘top’ of the pyramid and who will be removed from the group.

Once this happens, the group splits into two with participants moving ‘up a level’ and those below are encouraged to recruit additional people to continue the cycle.

RELATED: Stettler RCMP aims to improve safety

Some common themes involving this scheme are:

· Participants are often told to keep their involvement secret.

· The money is called a ‘gift.’

· Participants are told the ‘Gift Cloud’ is not illegal because the money involved is considered a gift.

· Participants are told their involvement is helping others in need.

· Names suggesting the group is for a greater good. Some names within AB have included ‘Prosperity’, ‘Women Empowering Women’ and ‘Gift Cloud.’

· Often target women, but there are indications that men’s groups are also in operation.

This type of activity is illegal in Canada under the Criminal Code and there have been cases of those involved being charged for a variety of offences.

If you find you’ve become involved in this type of situation, the Stettler RCMP would like to encourage you to all the police, Crimestoppers or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Send us news tips to:


lisa.joy@stettlerindependent.com

Previous story
Rimbey RCMP warn of CRA scam artists
Next story
Alberta proposes $40 million investment into Bighorn Country over five years

Just Posted

Joy’s School of Dance to present Narnia at Red Deer College

Show based on classic children’s story

Jett Grande wins Gold for Canada in International Mixed Martial Arts Federation Worlds Championship

Red Deer athlete has big hopes for his future in the sport

Red Deer Public Works talks snow removal

City starts out winter season with 12,000 tonnes of sand

WATCH: Salvation Army launches annual Christmas Kettle campaign

This year’s Christmas Kettle Campaign goal is $240,000

Open call for musicians, storytellers and performers at the Canada Winter Games

2019 Canada Winter Games takes place Feb. 15th to March 2nd, 2019

WATCH: Festival of Trees 2018 runs all weekend at Westerner Park

Annual winter festival raises money for the Red Deer Regional Hospital

Professor of cannabis science is launched at the University of B.C.

Epidemiologist and research scientist M-J Milloy will be the first Canopy Growth professor

Alberta proposes $40 million investment into Bighorn Country over five years

Province seeks feedback on the proposal which brings 3 new provincial parks to the area

Stettler RCMP warning residents about scam

Gift Cloud pyramid scheme

Rimbey RCMP warn of CRA scam artists

The woman was wearing a wig and fake name tag, demanding $6,000 in “payments”

Canada Post responds to B.C. mail carrier’s claims of questionable tactics during strike

Corporation says ‘isolation’ of cheques is part of a program agreed to by both sides

Fashion Fridays: Holiday outfit ideas

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Alberta SPCA investigating after 15 cats found abandoned, trapped in containers near Stettler

The cats could have been alongside road four or more days

Pickup crashes through guardrail near Ponoka

It is believed there were minor injuries to the driver whose pickup ended up in the median

Most Read