Stella Artois issues recall after glass found in beer bottles

Six-packs, 12-packs, 18-packs, 24-packs, ‘Best of Belgium’ multi-packs in U.S. and Canada affected

Have you bought a bottle of Stella Artois lately?

You might want to check it for glass pieces, as the beer manufacturer is voluntarily recalling some of its 11.2-ounce (330ml) bottles after it learned that glass may chip off the bottle and fall into the beer.

The recall applies to Stella Artois six-packs, 12-packs, 18-packs, 24-packs, and “Best of Belgium” multi-packs sold in the U.S. and Canada.

The company said the defect is found in less than one per cent of bottles.

Anyone who bought an affected bottle is eligible for reimbursement.

The codes, shown below, can be found here:

Previous story
Snowfall warning for central Alberta
Next story
Red Deer’s first Cyclovia hits the streets this summer

Just Posted

Central Alberta Quilters prepare for 27th annual show

Quilt making talents for around the region on display next weekend

Graduating students from St. Joseph High School support a great community cause

Smiles Thru Lindsey Foundation to benefit from fundraising events

‘Fever Feel’ heads to Red Deer to play Bo’s April 20th

Band’s sound is comprised of ‘emotionally dynamic, groove-filled compositions’

Red Deer’s first Cyclovia hits the streets this summer

Green Zero Waste event takes over downtown to promote health and community

City author takes on dramatic role as next creative challenge

The Year of Magical Thinking opens April 5th at the Nickle Studio

Teen who invoked ‘affluenza’ defence released from jail

Ethan Couch was serving a two-year sentence after killing four in drunken crash

Stella Artois issues recall after glass found in beer bottles

Six-packs, 12-packs, 18-packs, 24-packs, ‘Best of Belgium’ multi-packs in U.S. and Canada affected

China space station mostly burns up on re-entry in south Pacific

Tiangong 1’s re-entry was ‘mostly successful’

Anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies

She had fought for an end to racism in South Africa along with then husband Nelson Mandela

Trump says deal for young immigrants is ‘NO MORE’

U.S. president said Mexico must ‘stop the big drug and people flows’

Hudson’s Bay Co. says Saks Fifth Avenue stores affected by data breach

Some customer payment card information may have been stolen from shoppers

Calgary scientists use MRIs to curb use of rats, mice in medical research

Researchers use a small MRI to test possible treatments for cancer, strokes and multiple sclerosis

Pope celebrates Easter Mass in packed St. Peter’s Square

Pilgrims gathered to hear Francis deliver the traditional ‘Urbi et Orbi’ Easter message

Most Read