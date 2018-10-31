Privacy Commissioner Daniel Therrien holds a news conference to discuss his annual report in Ottawa on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Statistics Canada’s request for banking data prompts privacy investigation

Statistics Canada can compel businesses to supply a wide range of data

Federal privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien says he is investigating Statistics Canada’s request for private banking information on 500,000 Canadians.

Therrien said Wednesday that numerous people have complained to his office about the agency’s effort to gather detailed information on transactions held by Canadian financial institutions, from cash-machine withdrawals to credit-card payments to account balances.

The formal investigation will include an examination of the requests Statistics Canada has made to businesses in multiple industries for data they collect on their customers and business partners, he said.

READ MORE: Annual pace of inflation slows to 2.2 per cent in September: Statistics Canada

Canada’s chief statistician, Anil Arora, said traditional methods of gathering data aren’t good enough to measure Canada’s economy and changes in society.

“More than 75 per cent of purchases are conducted online by Canadians and Statistics Canada has to have access to these data in order to provide all Canadians with the timely and quality statistics they need in areas such as housing and debt and the impacts of transitioning to a gig economy,” Arora said.

Therrien’s last report to Parliament mentioned Statistics Canada’s growing reliance on “administrative data sources,” mainly information collected by businesses about their customers. Many of those businesses have contacted the privacy commissioner to make sure that sharing it is OK, his report said.

Therrien suggested that wherever possible, Statistics Canada should tell the companies involved to strip names and identifying information from the data before sending it over.

“To ensure transparency, we recommended StatCan let the Canadian public know how and why it is increasing its collection of data from administrative and other non-traditional sources,” the report said.

Arora said the privacy commissioner was consulted as Statistics Canada planned its pilot project on financial data, but added he has asked Therrien to take a second look.

Statistics Canada can compel businesses to supply a wide range of data.

“I understand the concerns that Canadians have and want to assure them that their personal information is carefully protected and never shared publicly,” Arora said.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada Border Services Agency told to speed removals of failed refugee claimants
Next story
A bigger and better edition of Agri-Trade kicks off Nov. 7th

Just Posted

A bigger and better edition of Agri-Trade kicks off Nov. 7th

Agri-Trade runs Nov. 7th-9th at Westerner Park

Red Deer mother talks spooky Halloween lawn

Sonja Hoefman has been scaring the bejesus out of Trick-Or-Treaters for almost two decades

JoJo Mason joins Gord Bamford Nov. 4th at Bo’s

Mason featured during Bamford’s ‘Honkytonks and Dive Bar’ Tour.

Look out for Shayna Weir and her ‘fire breathing dragon’ this week at CFR

CFR competitor says strong relationship with your horse is key to winning in barrel racing

On the heels of their latest single Medicine, USS performs Nov. 8th at Bo’s.

The band (Ubiquitous Synergy Seeker) has certainly been making a name for themselves nation-wide

Historic night as CFR 45 kicks off in Red Deer

Competition features best in Canadian rodeo sports

Canada Border Services Agency told to speed removals of failed refugee claimants

CBSA has set a new target of 10,000 removals by March

Statistics Canada’s request for banking data prompts privacy investigation

Statistics Canada can compel businesses to supply a wide range of data

Alberta premier tells B.C. steelworkers jobs at risk without Trans Mountain

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is in Kamloops on Wednesday to address a United Steelworkers convention.

Government to review funding for former governors general, Trudeau says

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says people who serve as governor general offer great service to Canada and deserve support in the years after they retire

Facebook CEO asked to testify at joint committee formed by Canadian, British MPs

Committees have previously asked Mark Zuckerberg to appear before their respective members to discuss Cambridge Analytica and Facebook

UPDATE: Ponoka County resident William Harris was found deceased

Rimbey RCMP are investigating the cause of his death

Ponoka’s Jake Vold takes a win at first night of CFR

The Canadian Finals Rodeo had a big start with Jake Vold winning the first round in bareback riding

U17 Lacombe Crush Girls Volleyball Club looking for dedicated Central Albertans

Tryouts coming later in November in Lacombe

Most Read