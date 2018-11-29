Members of the Ponoka County East District Fire Department clean up a collision scene just after midnight on Thursday. The incident involved one vehicle with one man as the driver. It’s not known the severity of the injuries. Photo by Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye

STARS called to Ponoka for serious collision

STARS Air Ambulance was called to a single vehicle collision on the QE2 south of Ponoka

STARS Air Ambulance was called to a serious collision near Ponoka.

The incident occurred Thursday just after midnight where a grey sedan was southbound on the QE2 when it is believed to have collided into a guard rail of the Battle River bridge.

No other vehicles were involved.

Ponoka RCMP, EMS and the Ponoka County East District Fire Department was called to the scene.

To assist STARS land on the highway, the southbound lanes were closed for a few hours while EMS and crews tended to the man.

More to come…

 

STARS Air Ambulance was called to the scene of a single vehicle collision just after midnight on Thursday on the QE2 south of Ponoka. The cause of the incident is not known, however, crews were on the scene for several hours. Photo by Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye

