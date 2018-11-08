Sprawling Lacombe County Estate on sale for $15.5 million

Property includes residence, lodge and a private 9-hole golf course

A sprawling mansion property, dubbed Gadsby Lake Estates, in Lacombe County is currently on the market for $15.45 million.

The massive property includes a private residence, a separate lode, a 9-hole golf course, 16 bedrooms, 26 bathrooms and a lot size of 290.4 acres — all situated on Gadsby Lake.

The residence, which was constructed in 1981 and can be individually purchased for $6,988,000, has 16,300 square foot of living space including an indoor swimming pool, seven bedrooms, a wine room and a triple-detached garage.

The separate Pelican Lodge, which is being offered individually for $9,450,000, includes the private 9-hole golf course, five ponds, 3.25 km of paved pathways and 10,000 square feet of living pace.

More information can be found at https://www.gadsbylakeestate.ca/.

More to come…

 

