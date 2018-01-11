Some buses cancelled due to cold weather for Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools

Due to extreme cold temperatures, some rural buses for Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools were cancelled today. Please check your RDCRS Bus Status App to see if your bus is running.

This directly impacts students at École Secondaire Notre Dame High School, St. Joseph High School, St. Dominic Catholic High School, and St. Gabriel Learning Centre writing diploma exams. Students are expected to make every effort to attend school and write Part A of their diploma exam.

If for some reason a student is not able to write the exam, please call your school office immediately and alternate arrangements will be made.

-Connolly