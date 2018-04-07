Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off back for its seventh year

The infamous Sheraton Celebrity Dance Off is back, with members of the community coming together to raise money for a good cause. This year funds will be going towards the Celebration Plaza for the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

“We’re going to revitalize that part of downtown, build a playground for the kids who live down there, and we’re going to have a gathering area that’s accessible to all so we can gather to celebrate,” said Christine Moore, founding co-chair of the annual event.

As usual the dance floor will see eight leaders from different sectors of the community.

“They’re training really hard and I’ve had the privilege of seeing everyone’s dance and it’s going to be one heck of a show. It’s going to be amazing,” said Moore.

This year’s MC’s are Al Redel and Mayor Tara Veer.

The night is so much more than flashy outfits and cool dance moves, it’s a night where people come together to build awareness and raise funds for various works in the community.

“My life has been enriched so much by all the people that I’ve met whether it’s through the dance community of professionals and our community leaders who stepped up and said ‘yes’.”

Moore added that it’s also the partners they’ve made as they’ve formed relationships each year with various groups including the Red Deer Hospice Society, Women’s Outreach, Aspire Special Needs and more.

“We’ve raised a lot of money, but we’ve also built our community by raising awareness about the great work that’s going on in our community.”

Moore also wanted to give a big thank you to the many volunteers who help make the event happen each year.

“Seven years ago when we started this we didn’t know whether it was going to flop or fly, it was a new idea and it’s just grown exponentially.”

The Celebrity Dance Off has raised over $2 million and this year Moore said they are hoping to hit $2.5 million.

“Our dancers are working hard fundraising and everybody is working really hard and we’re building our community, and it’s just wonderful to see.”