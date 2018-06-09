ShelterBox providing shelter relief to those in Guatemala

HELPING OUT - From left, Wynne Bjorgan, Ray Kmetiuk and Nadine Coyne at Parkland Nurseries & Garden Centre. The group of Rotarians were educating those on ShelterBoxes that go to helping those in disaster situations across the world. Carlie Connolly/Red Deer Express

People were able to see for themselves what a ShelterBox tent does for those in devastating situations June 9th at Parkland Nurseries & Garden Centre.

“ShelterBox is an international charity, so we are all over the world and we go depending on where we’re needed,” said Wynne Bjorgan, Central Alberta ambassador with ShelterBox Canada.

ShelterBox provides emergency shelter and supplies families in need to rebuild their lives and communities.

ShelterBox Canada is a project partner with Rotary International, which enables Rotarians to take action by connecting communities like Red Deer with disaster-affected communities across the world.

Currently, ShelterBox has deployed a team to Guatemala to assess their situation after 1.7 million people were affected by Guatemala’s largest volcanic eruption in 44 years. ShelterBox also has aid standing by in Panama and are in talks with in-country Rotary contacts.

The donation of a ShelterBox is $1,200 and it’s a box fitting enough supplies for a family of five. It includes a tent, kitchen supplies, blankets, lights and even a school bag for children.

“The reason we send that is the kids are traumatized by this whole situation. Our motto at ShelterBox is no family should be without shelter,” said Bjorgan.

There is also something called ShelterKits, which is something that’s being sent out more and more.

“Our intent is that people have a temporary solution to their home and get them through that stage so that they can rebuild.”

The donation cost of those is $150 and they include things like a shovel, rope, hand saw and more.

There are currently five rotary clubs in Red Deer and their job is to create awareness and generate donations so that they can continue the hard work Rotary International and ShelterBox Canada has been doing.

To donate or for more information visit www.shelterboxcanada.org.