HELPING OUT - From left, Wynne Bjorgan, Ray Kmetiuk and Nadine Coyne at Parkland Nurseries & Garden Centre. The group of Rotarians were educating those on ShelterBoxes that go to helping those in disaster situations across the world. Carlie Connolly/Red Deer Express

ShelterBox providing shelter relief to those in Guatemala

Red Deer Rotarians working to raise funds for disaster relief

People were able to see for themselves what a ShelterBox tent does for those in devastating situations June 9th at Parkland Nurseries & Garden Centre.

“ShelterBox is an international charity, so we are all over the world and we go depending on where we’re needed,” said Wynne Bjorgan, Central Alberta ambassador with ShelterBox Canada.

ShelterBox provides emergency shelter and supplies families in need to rebuild their lives and communities.

ShelterBox Canada is a project partner with Rotary International, which enables Rotarians to take action by connecting communities like Red Deer with disaster-affected communities across the world.

Currently, ShelterBox has deployed a team to Guatemala to assess their situation after 1.7 million people were affected by Guatemala’s largest volcanic eruption in 44 years. ShelterBox also has aid standing by in Panama and are in talks with in-country Rotary contacts.

The donation of a ShelterBox is $1,200 and it’s a box fitting enough supplies for a family of five. It includes a tent, kitchen supplies, blankets, lights and even a school bag for children.

“The reason we send that is the kids are traumatized by this whole situation. Our motto at ShelterBox is no family should be without shelter,” said Bjorgan.

There is also something called ShelterKits, which is something that’s being sent out more and more.

“Our intent is that people have a temporary solution to their home and get them through that stage so that they can rebuild.”

The donation cost of those is $150 and they include things like a shovel, rope, hand saw and more.

There are currently five rotary clubs in Red Deer and their job is to create awareness and generate donations so that they can continue the hard work Rotary International and ShelterBox Canada has been doing.

To donate or for more information visit www.shelterboxcanada.org.

Previous story
UPDATE: Train derailment sends seven rail cars off the track

Just Posted

Bucs’ dominate Airdrie Irish 48-7

Central Alberta improves to 1-1 season with crushing victory

WATCH: Red Deerians take part in the Spartan Race

Runners braved the rain, taking part in many obstacles

Stettler’s 10th Annual Steel Wheel Stampede winds down

Last day packed full of fun family events

UPDATE: Train derailment sends seven rail cars off the track

Derailment caused closure north of Springbrook

WATCH: Red Deer Hospice Society launches fundraising campaign for expansion

The Hospice, which opened in 2005, will expand by 15,000 sq. ft.

WATCH: Fighting cancer together at Relay For Life

Red Deer Relay for Life takes place at CrossRoads Church this weekend

G7 leaders agree to joint communique: Trudeau

Prime minister says five countries agreed to a plastics charter to protect environment and oceans

Central Alberta on severe thunderstorm watch

Many warnings issued by Environment Canada Sat., June 9 afternoon

Blackfalds officially unveils Bike Skills Park

New outdoor facility intended for all ages/skill levels

Trump gives relationship with G7 countries 10 out of 10

U.S. president defends wanting to bring Russia back to an expanded G8

Stettler’s 10th Annual Steel Wheel Stampede winds down

Last day packed full of fun family events

Potential for isolated tornado on Saturday afternoon

Central Alberta east of Edmonton may see tornado action along with thunderstorm activity

Trudeau denies ‘negative interaction’ after old B.C. editorial alleging misbehaviour goes viral

Prime minister reponds to allegations from a Creston Valley Advance editorial printed 18 years ago

A&W Canada first restaurant chain to ban straws

Company says it will eliminate all plastic straws from all restaurants by the end of 2018

Most Read