Shayne Gulka sentenced two years for participation in 2006 Eckville murder

Gulka will face prison time after pleading guilty to accessory after the fact to murder

Shayne Earl Gulka, 46, was sentenced to two years Friday morning after pleading guilty to accessory after the fact to murder.

Gulka admitted to driving the getaway car for the two men who carried out the murder of 46-year-old Bradley William Webber on Oct. 24, 2006 in Eckville.

It was an emotional morning in the Red Deer Court of Queen’s Bench when the sentencing was opened with a victim impact statement from Webber’s daughter, Tori Webber.

“My life, my mom’s life and the life of my four siblings was changed dramatically,” said a tearful Tori Webber. “There will not be a last hug, a kiss or good-night tuck-in.”

Webber, who was 12-years-old at the time of her father’s murder, has been living with the effects of the incident since then.

“My father is unfortunate enough to wake up without a heartbeat, but Shane Gulka is,” said Webber in her concluding statements.

It was re-iterated that Gulka did not know Kevin Edward Brown and the other man — who is referred to as A.B. due to an immunity he was granted in relation to the Webber murder — were planning on killing Bradley Webber that night, but he did drive the getaway car to a secondary location.

Gulka is not associated with the Calgary-based gang, FOB, that A.B. and Brown were connected to.

Right before receiving his sentence Gulka made an emotional statement, who continued to express the struggles he has had since that night in October 12 years ago.

“I would like to express my regrets to Brad Webber’s daughter,” said Gulka. “He was my friend.”

The joint-submission presented by the Crown prosecutor Adam May and defence lawyer Michael Scrase asked for two years minus credits for time already served, which is what Gulka was sentenced with in the end.

Gulka’s credits for time served amount to 456 days, leaving him with 274 days remaining.

“I’m relieved. I was misinformed about a lot of the things that happened and his involvement with my dad, so I feel bad for the guy, but I think two years is a pretty decent sentence,” said Tori Webber after the sentencing.

“I wish the guys who actually shot my dad would come to some sort of justice rather than the guy who just drove them away, but there’s nothing we can do about that,” added Webber.