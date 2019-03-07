VIDEO: Severe weather kills more than 20 in U.S.

At least 36 tornados have touched down in the Southeast U.S.

Funerals and memorial services are beginning for the nearly two dozen people who died when a tornado slammed into an eastern Alabama community.

A service is planned for Thursday afternoon for 22-year-old Ryan Pence, who was killed with girlfriend Felicia Woodall in the Beauregard community. The two were engaged to be married.

A relative of Woodall posted on Facebook that family members walked through the woods looking for the couple after the tornado struck.

An announcement by Chapman Funeral Home says Pence’s service will be held in the city of Eufaula, located about 50 miles (80 kilometres) east of the worst damage from Sunday’s twister.

READ MORE: Snowman pops up on Vegas Strip as city sees rare winter weather

The Rev. Billy McClendon, who will officiate at Pence’s memorial service, says he worked with Pence at the Eufaula Parks and Recreation Department.

The number of tornadoes confirmed to have touched down in a deadly weekend outbreak across the Southeast has risen to at least 36.

Survey teams for the National Weather Service found evidence of the twisters in Alabama, Georgia, Florida and South Carolina.

The most powerful was an E4 tornado blamed for killing 23 people Sunday in rural Lee County, Alabama. Its destructive winds reached 170 mph (274 kph) as it carved a path of destruction nearly a mile wide. The tornado trekked nearly 70 miles (113 kilometres) from western Alabama into Georgia after crossing the Chattahoochee River at the state line.

READ MORE: Two skiers caught in avalanche near Revelstoke

All of the tornado deaths were in Alabama, though several people in Georgia were injured.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau acknowledges ‘erosion of trust’ between office and former minister

Just Posted

Citizens’ forum discusses problems with healthcare programs for seniors

Need for universal pharmaceutical coverage and more capacity, staffing in local hospitals raised

Red Deer Rockn’ Gem Show kicks off Wednesday, runs until Sunday

Gem and mineral show is a hands-on, all ages event about rocks, minerals, fossils and more

Lacombe Rams drop Game 1 at home to LTCHS 81-71

Game 3 will be in Red Deer Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Central Alberta seriously behind in healthcare infrastructure funding

Local doctors call on government to immediately commit funding to redevelop Red Deer hospital

Red Deer College becomes Red Deer University

Historic naming announcement was culmination of months of community consultations

Trudeau acknowledges ‘erosion of trust’ between office and former minister

“I was not aware of that erosion of trust. As prime minister and leader of the federal ministry…

Most expensive new car ever: Bugatti sells for $19 million

A one-off Bugatti luxury sports car displayed at the Geneva auto show has sold for $18.9 million

French Cardinal resigns over sexual abuse cover-up

French Cardinal Philippe Barbarin was found guilty of covering up sexual abuse

Can Zuckerberg really make a privacy-friendly Facebook?

Facebook will also display similar advertising on the privacy-protected messaging services

The Latest: Butts, Wernick testify at justice committee on SNC-Lavalin affair

Michael Wernick, the country’s top civil servant, and deputy minister of justice Nathalie Drouin now speaking

Pengrowth launches review after debt refinancing fails amid plunging oil prices

Shares in Pengrowth plunged by as much as 29 per cent to 51 cents in early trading on stock exchange

Province invests in QEII rest stop near Lacombe

Wolf Creek rest stop 1 of 3 introduced in $20 million plan

Central bank holds rate, notes ‘increased uncertainty’ on timing of future hikes

Central bank’s trend-setting interest rate is staying at 1.75 per cent for a third-straight announcement

Fracking well linked to Monday earthquake suspended

Alberta Energy Regulator order Vesta Energy Ltd. to suspend those operations

Most Read