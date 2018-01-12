A 58-year-old Red Deer semi-tractor driver died as a result of a collision with a parked semi Thursday afternoon. Southbound lanes near Lacombe were close for some time. Photo submitted

Semi tractor driver dies in Highway 2 collision

The southbound lanes of Highway 2 near Lacombe were closed for some time

A semi tractor driver from Red Deer died after his truck collided with a parked semi.

The incident occurred Thursday at 4 p.m. on Highway 2 near Lacombe. A release from the Ponoka and Innisfail Traffic Units states officers had to close the southbound lanes for some time while a collision analyst investigated the scene.

The release states that an unoccupied semi tractor was on the side of Highway 2 waiting for repairs when the southbound semi collided with the rear end of the trailer. At the time emergency triangles were in place.

The collision was so severe that much of the cab was ripped apart. The 58-year-old man from Red Deer was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased at this time. The name of the deceased will not be released,” states the release.

