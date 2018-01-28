Search warrant executed in relation to past shooting incident

During the morning of Jan. 28th, Red Deer RCMP with the assistance of the RCMP Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant on a Deschner Close residence in Red Deer. The search warrant was in relation to a shooting incident that occurred in Red Deer on Jan. 18th. The public was advised to avoid the area as a precaution due to the ongoing situation. As the situation has since ended, there is no longer an advisory in place. Four adults were detained, questioned by police and released without charge. No shots were fired and nobody was injured during the execution of the search warrant. The investigation continues and no further details are available at this time.