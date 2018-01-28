Search warrant executed in relation to past shooting incident

Red Deer RCMP executes search warrant

During the morning of Jan. 28th, Red Deer RCMP with the assistance of the RCMP Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant on a Deschner Close residence in Red Deer. The search warrant was in relation to a shooting incident that occurred in Red Deer on Jan. 18th. The public was advised to avoid the area as a precaution due to the ongoing situation. As the situation has since ended, there is no longer an advisory in place. Four adults were detained, questioned by police and released without charge. No shots were fired and nobody was injured during the execution of the search warrant. The investigation continues and no further details are available at this time.

Previous story
WATCH: Library encourages Red Deer to Read for 15

Just Posted

Search warrant executed in relation to past shooting incident

Red Deer RCMP executes search warrant

Labelle Stage Productions Vocal Competition auditions coming up

Curtis Labelle is excited to be back in Red Deer planning new projects

WATCH: Red Deer fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House sees many

Red Deer supports charity through bonspiel and gala

RDC Kings and Queens sweep Lethbridge Kodiaks

The Kings won both of their games 3-1; Queens sweep both games in three straight sets

Singer Jesse Roper lands in Red Deer Feb. 20th

Acclaimed musician will be opening for Big Wreck

WATCH: Library encourages Red Deer to Read for 15

Family Literacy Day commemorated with program to encourage everyone to read

Roger Federer beats Cilic in Aussie final; wins 20th major title

The Swiss player has won more major tennis titles than any man

IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad dies at 91

‘He will be much missed and warmly remembered by his family and IKEA staff all around the world’

Poverty not a good reason to take Indigenous kids from parents: Bennett

Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott says new money coming to keep kids with their families

Mail, Japan and Canadian-style populism: how politics touched us this week

Sexual misconduct allegations, Canada Post, free trade with Japan and more

Five things to watch: Canada’s solid presence at the Grammys

Alessia Cara, Justin Bieber, Leonard Cohen, Michael Buble all up for awards

Jury: Man guilty of manslaughter in death of ex-CFL and NFL player

Ronald Gasser, 56, has been convicted of killing running back Joe McKnight in a road rage incident in 2016

The 20 best places to visit in Canada for 2018: Go north — way north

Top travel writers from vacay.ca describe this year’s picks for Canadian travel

Trustee says school-naming policies should reflect B.C.’s multiculturalism

Idea stems from Vancouver’s apology for historic discrimination against people of Chinese descent

Most Read

  • Search warrant executed in relation to past shooting incident

    Red Deer RCMP executes search warrant