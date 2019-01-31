Faro, Yukon. (Google Maps)

Search on after Alberta sledder falls through ice on Yukon lake

RCMP were notified that two of three men snowmobiling west of Faro had fallen through the ice

A 36-year-old Alberta man is missing after snowmobiling on a lake in Yukon northwest of Whitehorse.

Ross River Faro RCMP were notified late Tuesday that two of three men snowmobiling 60 kilometres west of Faro had fallen through the ice, and one did not resurface.

Yukon Search and Rescue and ice rescue technicians from the Whitehorse Fire Department responded and searched the lake.

Aerial and underwater searches have not found any trace of the man.

The B.C. RCMP underwater recovery team is expected to make an attempt to recover the body later this week.

Yukon officials are warning residents to use extreme caution around rivers and lakes because they say the ice may not be as thick as expected.

(CKRW)

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Weather extremes a new fact of life for Canadians: experts
Next story
Two Paris police officers guilty of raping Canadian tourist: reports

Just Posted

Central Alberta bracing for massive snowstorm

30 cm of snow expected to accumulate by Sunday

Songstress POESY heads to Bo’s Feb. 14th

POESY featured on Matthew Good’s ‘Solo Acoustic’ tour at Bo’s

Wheat Kings shut out Rebels

Red Deer failed to capitalize on chances with the puck, says Head Coach Brent Sutter

Family and friends remember bull rider Ty Pozzobon

Cowboy’s legacy lives on as we remember to ‘Live Like Ty’

Rally opposing Bighorn Park proposal to take place in Red Deer tomorrow

Province announces Bighorn Park proposal information session for Red Deer on Feb. 3rd

Weather extremes a new fact of life for Canadians: experts

Cherry blossoms are blooming early in Victoria, while central Canada had extreme cold warnings

MLA Jason Nixon speaks on province’s Bighorn Country proposal

The MLA suggests more discussion is needed related to the proposal and its future

RCMP investigate armed robbery

Man believed to have carried handgun

Search on after Alberta sledder falls through ice on Yukon lake

RCMP were notified that two of three men snowmobiling west of Faro had fallen through the ice

No-waste grocery stores not a garbage idea to help tackle food waste

The shop encourages customers to bring clean, reusable containers from home to box the food

Truck stolen, Stettler police investigate

Stettler police say vehicle taken for spin in fields, seek information

Autopsy scheduled to determine death of Maskwacis boy

Maskwacis RCMP continue to investigate the death of a 17-year-old boy found dead Wednesday

Feds paid on high end for Trans Mountain pipeline, spending watchdog says

he government bought the pipeline from Kinder Morgan in August

Crown wants truck driver sentenced to 10 years in Broncos crash

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu of Calgary has pleaded guilty to 29 counts of dangerous driving

Most Read