Salvation Army in need of volunteers for Christmas Kettle Campaign

The Salvation Army in Red Deer is in need of volunteers to ring the bells at their Christmas Kettles during their annual fundraising campaign in November and December. The campaign runs Mondays through Saturdays, Nov. 15th to Dec. 22nd, and Kettle shifts are just two hours long.

This year’s goal is $240,000, and all donations collected are used in Red Deer and area to provide year-round assistance to families and individuals in need.

To volunteer, or for more information, please call Debbie at 403-346-2251.

