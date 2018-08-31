Road closure on 46th St. for construction

All road construction is weather dependent and schedules may be subject to change

A portion of 46th St. will be close on Wednesday as construction begins on a new project in the downtown.

Starting Sept. 5th, 46th St. will close between 49th Ave. and Little Gaetz (50th) Ave. for approximately 10 weeks while a water main replacement is completed.

There will be no through traffic for the duration of the closure and traffic will be detoured to 45th St. and 47th St.

Access to businesses will be maintained using sidewalks and back alleys.

Drivers are reminded to slow down when driving in construction zones and obey all signs, and pedestrians are reminded to cross only at designated crosswalks.

All road construction is weather dependent and schedules may be subject to change.

-Submitted by the City of Red Deer