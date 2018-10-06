Rimbey search warrant nets stolen firearms, vehicles,

Four individuals arrested have links to several central Alberta investigations

A search warrant in Rimbey recovered stolen firearms and vehicles.

Rimbey RCMP stated in a release on Saturday that a recent joint investigation with Ponoka RCMP general investigative section helped with the arrest of three men and one woman.

“As a result, numerous vehicles, a trailer, stolen property and firearms were seized,” say police.

“The property recovered has been linked to numerous vehicle thefts and break and enters throughout Central Alberta.”

It was determined that the accused were in possession of a variety of stolen property including four trucks, one ATV, one livestock hauler and various firearms.

“There is also evidence of an automotive chop shop operation,” states the release.

Charges are being pursued in this matter, once formal charges have been laid an update will be provided.

The Serious Crimes Branch – Auto Theft South also helped in the investigation. The RCMP has various crime reduction programs throughout the province:

• Identifying and targeting prolific offenders

• Creation of task forces to target specific crime types

• Partnerships with Citizens on Patrols and Rural Crime Watches

Residents provide the RCMP with local intelligence. The tips we receive from the public drive our evidence-led initiatives and assist with the deployment of resource. Reporting crime leads to tangible results and creates safer and more engaged communities.