Rimbey RCMP on scene of serious collision

A portion of Highway 53 west of Rimbey is down to one lane while crews investigate

Rimbey RCMP are investigating a serious collision that occurred Wednesday morning.

Police say that shortly after 5 a.m. emergency crews including EMS and the Ponoka County West District Fire Department responded to a serious single vehicle collision on Highway 53.

“The collision has occurred near the intersection of Range Road 40,” say RCMP.

“The highway is currently restricted to one lane due to the collision and emergency responders on scene.”

Police ask that motorists avoid the area if possible and use alternate routes. This detour is expected to be in place for several hours while the investigation takes place.

More details about this collision will be released once they are known.