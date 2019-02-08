Rimbey man, 61, arrested after exposing self to woman

Police arrested and charged the man an indecent act

Rimbey RCMP charged a 61-year-old Rimbey man with an indecent act after exposing himself to a woman.

Police say on Feb. 5 there was a report of a man exposing himself to an adult woman. “The male was located and arrested without incident,” say police.

“Terrance Joseph Myatt of Rimbey has been charged with an indecent act.”

He was released from custody on a promise to appear with conditions, and will be appearing in Rimbey Provincial Court on Apr. 5.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or has been a victim of such an act to please contact Rimbey RCMP at 403-843-2224 or your local police detachment. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”

Alberta RCMP reminds public of tips to tackle distracted driving
Quebec City mosque killer sentenced to life, no parole for 40 years

