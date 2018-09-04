From left, Kari Pruden, Amanda Gerhardt, Jade Porter, Bill Graham (Rifco CEO), Tara Hellewell (Executive Director, CAHS), Chad Evans (Board Member, CAHS) and Lindsay Mandelin. photo submitted

Rifco provides a huge win for the Central Alberta Humane Society

Rifco presents CAHS with almost $28,000

Rifco National Auto Finance proudly presented the Central Alberta Humane Society (CAHS) with a cheque for $27,803.00 after a very successful day of fundraising at the Rifco Charity Golf Classic.

This is the first year Rifco has partnered up with the CAHS and it’s been a pleasure for Rifco to support such a great cause in their community. The staff vote on a charity every year to support and over the years have donated over $200,000 to local charities in Red Deer from the golf tournament alone.

“CA Humane relies on the generosity of our community to carry out the important work we are doing on behalf of not only the animals but the people of Central Alberta. Companies like Rifco who have a true social heart are helping us to make meaningful change. We are humbled by their generosity and thrilled to have been selected as their charity of choice.” Amber Mack, Board Chair.

Tara Hellewell, Executive Director of the Central Alberta Humane Society was overwhelmed by the support and generosity from all the golfers and sponsors “Donors like Rifco and all those that have supported this tournament are true change makers. This support allows us to provide key services to both animals and people. Together we are changing lives and giving second chances every day.”

Rifco CEO, Bill Graham, commented on the successful event, “We are grateful to our volunteers and our many corporate friends that made the golf tournament successful raising $27,803. On behalf of our sponsors, volunteers and our staff, Rifco is pleased that we are able to assist the

Central Alberta Humane Society with the important work that they do in the community”.

The money raised from this even will be used to support the veterinary and animal care program at the shelter.

-Submitted by Rifco National Auto Finance

Rifco provides a huge win for the Central Alberta Humane Society

Rifco presents CAHS with almost $28,000

