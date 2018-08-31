Repeat offender arrested in alleged theft near Joffre

Ponoka man remains in custody following another run in with police

A Ponoka man that is well known to police in central Alberta is in custody after another alleged incident.

Michael Allan Richter, 39, is in remand awaiting court appearances in Wetaskiwin and Red Deer on Sept. 4, following his arrest on Aug. 29 at a rural property near Joffre.

Just after 6 p.m., Blackfalds RCMP were tipped off by a citizen about a suspicious man on a property that looked like he was attempting to steal fuel.

Officers arrived at the location a short time later and the suspect fled to a vacant neighbouring property. RCMP members set up a containment area and waiting for the police dog and handler to arrive. The dog tracked the suspect to an outbuilding, where the suspect was taken into custody by RCMP officers from both Bashaw and Blackfalds.

He was transported to the Blackfalds detachment, where the suspect was also treated by EMS for minor injuries suffered during the arrest.

Richter was also wanted on a pair of outstanding warrants in regards to several other criminal investigations in Bashaw, Rimbey, Blackfalds and Wetaskiwin spanning at least the last month. This includes an Aug. 1 incident where it’s alleged Richter broke into a rural home, stole several items include two vehicles and severely injured a dog, who ended up having to be euthanized.

As a result, he is facing 11 charges from the latest incident to go along with 30 other charges. Among the counts are: break and enter to a business with intent, possession of break-in instruments, resisting a police officer, possession of a prohibited weapon and possession of a weapon while prohibited along with two counts of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and four counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

“We appreciate successful outcomes when we utilize our specialized units such as Police Dog Services,” stated Bashaw RCMP Sgt Bruce Holliday.

“This investigation drew on several components of our crime reduction strategy such as intelligence gathering, information sharing across jurisdictions and public assistance.”

