Reg Warkentin seeks UCP nomination for Red Deer North

Warkentin a part of several community groups

Reg Warkentin is seeking the United Conservative Party nomination for Red Deer North.

“To me there is no greater or more important way to serve our community than making meaningful improvements to the lives and livelihoods of Albertans,” he said.

He added that he’s always been interested in serving the community in a variety of fashions, so for the past five years, he’s worked for the Chamber of Commerce in the policy and advocacy role, along with working with the government trying to tackle some obstacles for growth.

“When this opportunity came up I felt that it would really play strongly to my experience and my passion for the community.”

Having grown up in Red Deer, Warkentin said he really wants to see the City succeed.

He grew up in Normandeau and he and his wife live a few blocks from where they grew up in the north end.

“You hear about the devastating impact of crime, addiction and mental health. You see that our hospital is still not on the capital plan. There are so many opportunities to make meaningful improvements to our community and a lot of that happens through the political system.”

He added that being from and living in Red Deer North, he has a good understanding of what the issues are and is heavily involved in the community in a number of ways, including the co-chair of the 2019 Canada Winter Games Sustainability Committee, founding member and president-elect of Red Deer Rotary Club Urban Spirits, board member for the Red Deer College Alumni Association, past chair of the City of Red Deer Environmental Advisory Committee, volunteer for the Smiles Thru Lindsey Foundation and a past member of the United Way Priority Impact Team.

“I really think the experience at the Chamber has been invaluable when it comes to having an in-depth knowledge of the different policy issues and the mechanisms available to push for change.”

Warkentin currently resides in north Red Deer along with his wife Roxy, their two children, William and Ellie and their terrier, Augy.

