Red Deer’s City Manager Craig Curtis announces retirement

Following 43 years in public service including 11 years in his current position, City Manager Craig Curtis has announced his intention to retire. The last day of his contract as City Manager is March 3, 2019.

Curtis, who holds a Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Cape Town, South Africa as well as a Master of City Planning and Urban Design, came to Red Deer in 1980 as City Planner with the Red Deer Regional Planning Commission and also served as Director of Community Services for The City. In 1995 he was appointed City Manager for the city of Owen Sound, Ontario and came back to Red Deer as City Manager in 2007.

In Red Deer, Curtis’ involvement in transformational projects includes the Waskasoo Park planning, the building of the Centrium, the railway relocation and planning for the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

“Over my many years of working in Red Deer I have had the privilege of working with many committed and innovative people,” said Curtis. “Red Deer has had Councils and community leaders with vision, commitment and a common goal of building a great community. I have been fortunate to be part of Red Deer’s community building history.”

During his time in Municipal Government, Curtis received a number of awards including the Dedicated CAO’s Award from the Alberta Urban Municipalities Association, an Alberta Planning Award from the Alberta Association of the Canadian Institute of Planners, and being named as one of the 50 Most Influential People in Alberta by Alberta Venture Magazine in 2012. Curtis is involved in many aspects of community service and was the campaign Co-Chair for United Way in 2016 and 2017.

“Knowing The City of Red Deer is made up of dedicated, skilled and service-oriented people makes the decision to retire easier,” said Curtis. “This team of talented staff serves the public each and every day with integrity and professionalism, and I am confident they will continue working to move our city forward.”

“City Manager Craig Curtis has exemplified The City of Red Deer’s corporate values of respect, integrity, service and excellence through his service to the organization and our community,” said Mayor Tara Veer. “City Council is thankful for the progress he has influenced during his tenure with The City. Manager Curtis has served the organization well and positioned it for a strong future.”

In the next several months, City Council will begin the process of completing a careful and extensive search for the next City Manager.

-Submitted by the City of Red Deer