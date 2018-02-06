Red Deerians respond to anthem poll

Majority of readers not in favour of change

The Red Deer Express recently asked readers what they felt about the incoming changes to the Canadian national anthem in a poll.

A Senate bill proposes that “In all thy sons command” be changed to “In all of us command”. The change is a move towards “O’Canada” becoming more gender neutral.

Just over a fifth (22.86 per cent) of readers responded with “It was the right thing to do”, while 72.86 per cent answered with “I don’t agree with the changes”.

Just under five percent (4.28 per cent) said they were indifferent to the changes.

Facebook responder Kevin Schropfer said it is, “A waste of tax payers time and money and an insult to our heritage.”

Another Facebook responder Gerry Johnston said the move was unnecessary.

Watch out for another reader poll from the Red Deer Express coming later this week.

-Vaughan

Red Deerians respond to anthem poll

Majority of readers not in favour of change

