Red Deerians invited to participate in City Manager recruitment consultation survey

The public survey is available at reddeer.ca/surveys

The City is looking for input on the defining the City manager role.

“On behalf of the City Manager recruitment team, I encourage all residents of Red Deer to participate in consultations that will help define the characteristics, attributes, and skills the next City Manager should possess,” said Mayor Tara Veer.

“Collaboration with our community members will allow us to ensure Red Deerians are involved in this decision. We look forward to your input on the qualifications and competencies of our next City Manager.”

A public survey is available here: reddeer.ca/surveys

-Submitted by the City of Red Deer

