Red Deerians encouraged to load up a loader with winter donations

New and gently used, clean winter coats and mittens encouraged at Snow and Ice event this weekend

Public Works is inviting the community to help load a loader with donations of new and gently used, clean winter coats and mittens at the Snow and Ice Celebration on Saturday.

Donations can be dropped off during the Snow and Ice Celebration at Civic Yards on December 1 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. In the spirit of Public Works, donations will be collected in the bucket of a loader and distributed to local social agencies.

“We are dedicated to making Red Deer a great place to live and wanted to find a way to give back to those in need,” said Greg Sikora, public works manager. “We know that local social agencies are in need of more winter items as the cold weather sets in, and this is a great opportunity for the community to come together and help out.”

The Snow and Ice Celebration is free and everyone is invited to join the fun. There will be winter crafts and activities, hot chocolate and cookies, and Santa will make a special visit from 12 to 2 p.m. for photos.

Residents can also learn more about the Snow and Ice program, including their Snow Zone and Route and how to sign up for Snow Zone alerts. The new Blue and Black Carts will also be on display, including a demonstration of the waste management trucks in action.

Parking will be available on site or guests can take transit directly to the event. Information about the event is available online at reddeer.ca/snow.

-Submitted by City of Red Deer