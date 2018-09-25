Red Deer rebounding, hosting AUMA convention

This is the first time in many years the AUMA Convention has been held outside of Calgary or Edmonton. It’s expected to bring more than 1,100 elected municipal officials and administrators to the city, providing a boost to local business and the Red Deer economy.

“While there is plenty of work left to do, I’m pleased to see Red Deer’s economy, along with the provincial economy, improving,” said Joe Ceci, president of treasury board & minister of finance. “Our government remains committed to making sure that everyone feels the benefits of the economic recovery. We will continue our efforts to spur economic growth in the community, while also making sure that area residents can rely on important public services, programs and infrastructure.”

“In order for a community to host an event of this magnitude, they have to demonstrate they have the facilities and resources to host over 1,700 people, including convention delegates, staff, presenters and tradeshow vendors. Red Deer has shown they are up to the task. We’re very excited to be holding our annual convention in Red Deer this year, not only because it’s a change in venue, but it shows the maturity and the potential of Alberta municipalities,” said Barry Morishita, president of Alberta Urban Municipalities Association.

The region was one of the areas hit hardest by the recession, but signs of optimism are emerging. One particular bright spot is the job market, as employment in Red Deer is recovering more quickly than in other parts of the province.

The City’s unemployment rate is currently below the provincial average, having dropped by more than 40 per cent – from 10.0 per cent to 5.6 per cent – between July 2016 and 2018. Job vacancies are up, providing more employment opportunity for area residents, as are wages.

“It was a proud moment for Red Deer when we were selected as the first city outside of Calgary or Edmonton in 20 years to host the 2018 AUMA Convention. We are privileged to welcome municipal delegates from across our province to our community. AUMA will not only bring important economic diversification and investment to our city, but also provide an opportunity for us to showcase all that makes Red Deer unique to our municipal colleagues,” said Mayor of Red Deer Tara Veer.

-Submitted by the Government of Alberta