Red Deer RCMP seek suspect in bank robbery

Red Deer RCMP are looking for public assistance to identify a man who robbed a bank while wielding a rifle the evening of Jan. 25th.

The suspect entered the Servus Credit Union located at 3001 50th Ave. shortly before 7 p.m. on Jan. 25th carrying a rifle. He demanded cash and ordered those in the bank not to touch their phones. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash and is believed to have departed in a vehicle. No one was injured in this robbery.

The suspect is described as:

· Caucasian

· In his 30s

· Approximately 6” tall

· Thin build

· Wearing a grey hoodie under a black winter jacket, black pants, black sneakers, black gloves, with his face covered by a camouflage balaclava

· Carrying a worn black bag with a silver lining and a rifle with a sawed off black barrel and wooden stock

If you recognize this suspect or have information about this investigation, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.