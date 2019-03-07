Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate Tara Evans

She was last seen in Red Deer on March 2nd

photo submitted

Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 38-year-old Tara Evans. She was last seen in Red Deer on March 2nd and police wish to verify her well-being.

If you have been in contact with Tara Evans or have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

Tara Evans is described as:

· First Nations

· 5’7”

· 130 lbs

· Brown hair

· Brown eyes

· Tattoo of four spots near her left eye

· ‘S’ Tattoo on her left hand

· Spots on her neck

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

