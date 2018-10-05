Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate Nikita Rabbit

She was last seen in Red Deer on Sept.23rd

photo submitted

Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 24 year old Nikita Rabbit, who was last seen in Red Deer on Sept. 23rd. She is believed to be in Red Deer or the central Alberta area. RCMP wish to verify her well-being.

Nikita Rabbit is described as:

· First Nations

· 5’8” tall

· 200 pounds, approximately six months pregnant

· Long brown hair with blonde colour growing out

· Brown eyes

If you have been in contact with Nikita Rabbit or have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

