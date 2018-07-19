Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate Keagan Chatwood

Chatwood was reported missing July 16th

Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 14 year old Keagan Chatwood. Chatwood was reported missing out of Red Deer on July 16 and RCMP wish to verify his well-being.

Chatwood is described as:

· Aboriginal/ Inuit

· 5’3” tall

· 120 lbs

· Black hair

· Brown eyes

· Last seen wearing a red sweater, black sweat pants and a black ball cap

If you have been in contact with Keagan Chatwood or have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

Previous story
WATCH: Red Deer’s Westerner Days kicks off to a smoking hot start
Next story
Sylvan Lake is moving toward a greener town

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deer’s Westerner Days kicks off to a smoking hot start

Thousands take in the food, entertainment, rides and more at Westerner Park

WATCH: 2018 Westerner Days Parade brings 1000s to downtown Red Deer

The parade begins five days of western fun and culture in Central Alberta

Innisfail RCMP seize eight dogs from hotel room following earlier arrest

Dogs were in distress and taken to an animal rescue organization

Westerner Days opens today

Lots to see and do for the whole family

RCMP Major Crimes South make arrest in Red Deer homicide investigation

Gabriel Juma We Agotic of Red Deer arrested in Calgary

WATCH: Tune into What’s Up Wednesday

An overview of the week’s news in Red Deer

Ontario, Saskatchewan premiers join together to oppose federal carbon plan

Saskatchewan is already involved in a court case over the tax

Sylvan Lake is moving toward a greener town

The Town of Sylvan Lake is moving forward with a contract with Fogdog Energy

Wetaskiwin RCMP investigate theft of almost $140,000 in Millet

Wetaskiwin RCMP respond to past break and enter at a rural Wetaskiwin property

After cave rescue, soccer boys pray for protection at Thai temple

On Wednesday evening, the boys and coach were released from hospital

Gymnastics sex abuse victims join hands, accept courage award at ESPYs

The women who spoke out against the abuse by Larry Nassar stood together Wednesday night

Two charged near Sundre after dog, cat, horse and five lambs stolen

Witnesses give valuable information to police, stolen property recovered

Parks Canada looks to shine light on cloudy future for historic sites

A plan is in place to produce 10-year plans designed to turn around sagging attendance figures

Ontario police say attack on Muslim man was motivated by hate

Two men, aged 27 and 19, have been charged with assault in the incident

Most Read