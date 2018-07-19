Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate Keagan Chatwood

Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 14 year old Keagan Chatwood. Chatwood was reported missing out of Red Deer on July 16 and RCMP wish to verify his well-being.

Chatwood is described as:

· Aboriginal/ Inuit

· 5’3” tall

· 120 lbs

· Black hair

· Brown eyes

· Last seen wearing a red sweater, black sweat pants and a black ball cap

If you have been in contact with Keagan Chatwood or have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP