Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate Jourdan Watkins

Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 18-year-old Jourdan Watkins. Watkins was last seen in Red Deer on March 16 and RCMP wish to verify her well-being.

Jourdan Watkins is described as:

· Aboriginal

· 5’4” tall

· 200 lbs

· Long brown hair

· Brown eyes

· A tattoo on her inner left arm; scars on left arm

· Last seen wearing a black coat, a tan scarf, black and white leggings and blue running shoes

If you have been in contact with Jourdan Watkins or have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP