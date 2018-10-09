Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate Hunter Saddleback

Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 21 year old Hunter Saddleback, who was reported missing out of Red Deer on Sept. 27th. RCMP believe he may be in Red Deer or elsewhere in Central Alberta, and wish to verify his well-being.

Hunter Saddleback is described as:

· First Nations

· 6’2” tall

· 180 pounds

· Short black hair

· Brown eyes

If you have been in contact with Hunter Saddleback or have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP