She was last seen in Red Deer on Oct. 27th

Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 34-year-old Desiree Ganger, who was last seen in Red Deer on Oct. 27th. RCMP wish to verify her well-being.

Desiree Ganger is described as:

· Caucasian

· 5’4” tall

· Slim build

· Long blonde hair

· Green eyes, wears glasses

If you have been in contact with Desiree Ganger or have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP