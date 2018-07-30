Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate Crystal Maurice and her children

RCMP wish to verify the well-being of Maurice and her children

Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 28 year old Crystal Maurice and her four children. Maurice was reported missing from Red Deer on July 29th and was last seen in the city two days earlier. RCMP wish to verify the well-being of Maurice and her children. Maurice also goes by the name Kristal Mercy McCallum on social media.

Crystal Maurice is described as:

· First Nations

· 5’3” tall

· 150 lbs

· Blonde hair

· Brown eyes

She is accompanied by her four children: one year old male, Lamary Frencheater; five-year-old female, Alazne Maurice-Frencheater; nine-year-old male, Eloquence Goodrunning; and 11-year-old female, Phersayiss Goodrunning. Red Deer RCMP do not have photos of the children at this time.

If you have been in contact with Crystal Maurice or have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP