Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate Bruce Redhead

There is concern that he may have lost his way

Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 62-year-old Bruce Redhead, who was last seen in downtown Red Deer at approximately 12:30 p.m. Aug. 13th. Redhead is not familiar with Red Deer and there is concern that he may have lost his way; Red Deer RCMP wish to verify his well-being.

Bruce Redhead is described as:

· First Nations

· 6’ tall

· Grey hair

· Brown eyes

· Last seen wearing a checkered jacket and black and white sweatpants

· Has a hip injury and may walk with a limp

If you have been in contact with Bruce Redhead or have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP