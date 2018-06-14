Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate Allissa Daychief

Daychief went missing on May 3rd

Red Deer RCMP wish to reiterate their request for public assistance to locate 17-year-old Allissa Dawn Daychief. She was reported missing from Red Deer on May 3rd and RCMP have not been able to locate her to date. RCMP will continue to look for Daychief until they have verified her well-being.

Daychief is described as:

· 5’6” tall

· 160 lbs

· Brown hair

· Brown eyes

If you have been in contact with Allissa Daychief or have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

