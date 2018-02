Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 57 year old Dianne Ellen Keen.

Keen has not been in touch with her family for some time, and RCMP wish to verify her well-being.

Dianne Keen is described as:

· Caucasian

· 5’6” tall

· 134 lbs

· Shoulder length brown hair

· Green eyes

· Older tattoos

If you have been in contact with Dianne Keen or have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

-Vaughan