Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 16 year old Amy Okeymow, who was last seen in Red Deer on January 17. She may be in Red Deer or Maskwacis.

If you have been in contact with Amy Okeymow or have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

Amy Okeymow is described as:

· First Nations

· 5’3”

· Long brown hair

· Brown eyes

· Last seen wearing a black zip up jacket with white lettering and black pants

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP