photo submitted

Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate 15 year old Kobe Smith

Smith was last seen on Oct. 12th

Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 15 year old Kobe Smith, who was last seen in Red Deer on Oct. 12th. RCMP wish to verify her well-being.

Kobe Smith is described as:

· Caucasian

· 5’2” tall

· 130 pounds

· Shoulder-length dark brown hair

· Brown eyes

· Nose piercing

· Last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black hoodie, blue pants and red slippers

If you have been in contact with Kobe Smith or have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

Previous story
WATCH: New nature trail unveiled at Red Deer College for upcoming Canada Winter Games
Next story
Mustard Seed hosting ‘Seeds of Hope Gala’ this weekend

Just Posted

Mustard Seed hosting ‘Seeds of Hope Gala’ this weekend

Mustard Seed is also taking over People’s Place operations in December

WATCH: New nature trail unveiled at Red Deer College for upcoming Canada Winter Games

New walkway the result of partnership between NOVA Chemicals, RDC and Canada Winter Games committee

WATCH: The province’s flu shot campaign is underway

Influenza immunizations are available across Red Deer free of charge

Red Deer RCMP investigate failed ATM theft attempt

A truck was driven through the doors of the Eastview IGA in hopes of stealing an ATM

Red Deer RCMP arrest man after vandalism spree

19-year-old man faces charges after windows were smashed at three different businesses

Video: An up-close look at beluga whales in Hudson Bay

An up-close look as some belugas greet whale watchers off the coast of Churchill, Manitoba

Theft of $140,000 in machinery investigated in County of Wetaskiwin

Wetaskiwin RCMP investigate theft of pipe fusion equipment

5 tips for talking to your kids about cannabis

Health officials recommend sharing a harm reduction-related message.

NHL players say Canada’s legalization of marijuana won’t impact them

NHL players say the legalization of marijuana in Canada won’t change how they go about their business.

Automated cars could kill wide range of jobs, federal documents say

Internal government documents show that more than one million jobs could be lost to automated vehicles, with ripple effects far beyond the likeliest professions.

Koreas agree to break ground on inter-Korean railroad

The rival Koreas are holding high-level talks Monday to discuss further engagement amid a global diplomatic push to resolve the nuclear standoff with North Korea.

Flash floods kill at least 7 people in southwest France

Flash floods have left several people dead in southwest France, with roads swept away and streams become raging torrents as the equivalent of several months of rain fell overnight, authorities said Monday.

Trump to visit Florida, Georgia; search ongoing for missing

The death toll from Michael’s destructive march from Florida to Virginia stood at 17.

Canadians widely unaware of accomplishments of famous women, poll suggests

A new poll suggests Canadians have a lot to learn about the accomplishments of some of the country’s most famous women.

Most Read