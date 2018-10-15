Red Deer RCMP seek public assistance to locate 15 year old Kobe Smith

Smith was last seen on Oct. 12th

Red Deer RCMP are asking for public assistance to locate 15 year old Kobe Smith, who was last seen in Red Deer on Oct. 12th. RCMP wish to verify her well-being.

Kobe Smith is described as:

· Caucasian

· 5’2” tall

· 130 pounds

· Shoulder-length dark brown hair

· Brown eyes

· Nose piercing

· Last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black hoodie, blue pants and red slippers

If you have been in contact with Kobe Smith or have information on her whereabouts, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP