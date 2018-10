RCMP are looking to identify the two occupants in relation to an alleged weapons offence

Red Deer RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating a blue four door car that was on the south side of Bower Mall today, Oct. 23rd at approximately 12:50 p.m. The blue four door car had a female driver with a male in the back passenger seat. RCMP are looking to identify the two occupants in relation to an alleged weapons offence where no one was physically injured.

If you have any information that can assist, please contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP