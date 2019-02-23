photo submitted

Red Deer RCMP seek assistance in locating missing elderly male

Mr. Routly’s family is concerned due to the fact that he suffers from a mild form of dementia

The Red Deer RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 86-year-old male. Leroy Routly was last seen in Red Deer at approximately 6:40 p.m. on Feb. 23rd. He had been driving a brown 2010 Buick Lucerne following family members when it is believed he took a wrong turn. Mr. Routly has not been seen since. Mr. Routly’s family is concerned due to the fact that he suffers from a mild form of dementia.

Mr. Routly is from Medicine Hat and may be driving in area highways towards his home.

Mr. Routly is described as follows:

– Caucasian male.

– 86 years old.

– Thin build.

– Grey hair and brown eyes.

– 5’10” tall.

– 174lbs

Mr. Routly is believed to be driving the following vehicle:

– Brown 2010 Buick Lucerne

– Alberta licence plate ZJL 711

– Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

