Red Deer RCMP respond to robbery at Parkland Mall

Three men steal cell phones from display counter of Best Buy/ Telus kiosk

Red Deer RCMP are investigating a robbery that occurred shortly before 10 a.m. in Parkland Mall after three men stole cell phones from the display counter of a Best Buy/ Telus kiosk and sprayed pepper spray at several victims as they fled.

RCMP are currently on scene at Parkland Mall and are conducting a search for the suspects, who are described as three black men wearing black hoodies, believed to be in their mid-twenties. One wore a blue bandana. They fled the mall through the east exit after shoving a security guard who attempted to stop them.

A number of people were affected by the pepper spray, which induces coughing and discomfort but no lasting injuries; the effects of pepper spray can be neutralized by flushing eyes with water. No other injuries were reported during the robbery.

RCMP continue to investigate and will issue an update as more information becomes available.

If you have information about this investigation, contact the Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.

– Connolly

