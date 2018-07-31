Red Deer RCMP request public assistance to locate stolen van

Van was stolen from a business in north Red Deer July 31st

Red Deer RCMP are looking for public assistance to locate a black van that was stolen from a business in north Red Deer at 6:30 a.m. July 31st. The stolen van is a black 2014 Chrysler Town and Country van with Alberta license plate 72M 682.

If you have seen this van or have information about this crime, please contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or report it online at www.tipsubmit.com. If your information leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.

-Submitted by Red Deer RCMP

